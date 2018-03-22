WATCH: Prince William and Prince Harry's deleted Star Wars cameo is here! See Prince William and Harry join the First Order in this Star Wars deleted scene

Royal fans were delighted when it was revealed that Princes William and Harry filmed cameo appearances as Stormtroopers in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. However, the scene, which also featured Tom Hardy, wound up on the cutting floor. The scene has now been released as a deleted scene in the DVD and Blu-ray version of the film, in which John Boyega's character Finn is recognised during an elevator ride by a Stormtrooper (played by Tom) as he infiltrates the enemy spaceship. William and Harry are completely unrecognisable in the scene, dressed in full Stormtrooper costumes, including white helmets. According to reports, their scene was ultimately cut from the film because Prince William wasn't the right height for the role.

William and Harry are huge Star Wars fans

A source previously told the Mail on Sunday: "Stormtroopers have to be exactly 5ft 11in. At the time we shot it I think the feeling was that the scene would make the final movie. Everyone feels bad that William and Harry lost out on their big moment. However, the scene just didn't work for the final cut so it was left out." The Star Wars cast previously opened up about the Princes on set, with Benicio del Toro telling RadioTimes.com: "They were very nice – Prince William was funny, and Harry as well… I think they were very nice. I don't know how to explain it, but they were very normal. Which is very nice. Tom Hardy was in that little scene [too]."

John also joked about their scene being cut out of the film during an appearance on This Morning, saying: "I did personally apologise to them [the Princes] yesterday and said, 'Sorry you were cut out of the film' and Will was like, 'I probably just need to work more on the skills.' I was like, 'Maybe, bruv.'"

