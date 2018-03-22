Lady Frederick Windsor makes first public appearance following horrific car accident Lady Frederick Windsor attended Cheltenham Races in her first public appearance since the crash

Lady Frederick Windsor, also known as Sophie Winkleman, has made her first public appearance since a car accident left her injured back in December 2017. The royal, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor and is the half-sister of presenter Claudia Winkleman, looked happy and healthy as she attended the Cheltenham Races dressed in a beautiful navy coat and a matching hat by Catherine Walker & Co. The fashion brand shared a photo of the Peep Show actress on Twitter, writing: "Beautiful Lady Frederick Windsor looking fabulous in Cashmere Midnight Blue Alice Coat and Stylish Hat by Siggi @CheltenhamRaces."

Sophie looked stunning in her Catherine Walker & Co outfit

Sophie's supporters were quick to praise the photo, with one writing: "She is looking wonderful as usual. She was so brave and positive throughout her recovery," while another added: "She was in a bad accident. It's nice to see that she's doing well." The mum-of-two reportedly suffered a broken back and foot in the horrific incident, which occurred when her chauffeur-driven car was hit by another vehicle that had swerved to avoid a deer in the road in Saffron Walden, Essex.

Sophie was involved in a car accident in 2017

READ: Lady Frederick Windsor takes starring role at Rosie Nixon's book launch

Sophie was thought to have been visited in hospital by her family, including father-in-law Prince Michael of Kent, while recuperating, with a source revealing that her husband was taking care of their two daughters, four-year-old Maud and two-year-old Isabella, during her recovery. Indeed, Lord Frederick was photographed taking little Maud to her first day at the same school attended by Prince George, Thomas's Battersea. Sophie's daughter Maud and Prince George are friends with one another, and previously enjoyed a playdate together when they were two. Speaking about the future King with HELLO!, Sophie said: "We were invited to tea at Kensington Palace just before Princess Charlotte was born. Maud and George got on very well. He is a very clever, articulate little boy and was speaking long before other toddlers his age."

READ: Isabella Windsor christened at Kensington Palace in the same gown worn by Princess Charlotte