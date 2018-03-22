Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding reception venue revealed The couple will be celebrating with their nearest and dearest in May

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released more wedding details! The couple, who got engaged in November, will be celebrating their private wedding reception at Frogmore House, which will be hosted by Prince Charles. "Guests have been invited to the service at St George's Chapel and to the lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, which is being given by Her Majesty The Queen," Kensington Palace tweeted on Thursday. "Later that evening, around 200 guests are being invited to the reception at Frogmore House given by The Prince of Wales."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will hold their wedding reception at Frogmore House

The 17th-century English country house, just half a mile south of Windsor Castle, holds sentimental value to Harry and Meghan as it was the place they also picked to take their official engagement photographs. Built in the 1680s, the stunning white house is currently uninhabited, but is often used by the royal family for private and official events.

GALLERY: Everything you need to know about the royal wedding!

Frogmore House, which is only open to the public three days of the year, was originally purchased by George III for his wife Queen Charlotte. It is also the burial place of Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert. This isn't the first time a member of the royal family has chosen the residence as a wedding venue; Peter and Autumn Phillips used Frogmore House for their reception venue in 2008.

Peter and Autumn Phillips used Frogmore House in 2008

The update comes shortly after Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, announced who they have chosen to make their wedding cake. The couple picked food writer Claire Ptak, who owns Violet Cakes in Dalston and has been labelled London's hippest baker. Claire will be making a lemon elderflower cake covered in buttercream for Harry and Meghan's May wedding, to reflect the bright flavours of spring.

GALLERY: Best royal weddings