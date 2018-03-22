The difference between Meghan Markle and Kate's wedding invites Prince Harry and Meghan released their invites on Thursday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their wedding invitations on Thursday, with comparisons quickly made to the invites sent out by Prince William and Kate in 2011. And while at first glance the design of the stationary is incredibly similar, there are a few subtle differences between the two.

The formal invitations each feature gold edges and a scripted black font, but while Prince William and Kate's invites were issued by the Queen, the Prince of Wales' three-feathered badge has been stamped on Harry and Meghan's. However, this is not a snub from Her Majesty, as the Queen will be hosting a lunchtime reception for the newlyweds and 600 guests following their ceremony on 19 May. See some of the other key differences below...

The RSVP:

Kensington Palace appears to have become increasingly tech-savvy by requesting RSVPs to a dedicated email address, or to the Lord Chamberlain's office. This is not something that was an option for William and Kate's invitees, who were asked to send their response to the State Invitations Secretary within Lord Chamberlain's office.

The wording:

Prince Harry and Meghan's invite makes a subtle reference to her previous marriage by acknowledging her as "Ms. Meghan Markle", whereas Kate was referred to as "Miss Catherine Middleton" prior to her wedding in 2011. Tradition states that a bride would be addressed as "Miss" on the invitation for her first marriage, while in the case of a second wedding she would be named as "Mrs" or "Ms".

The ink:

Harry and Meghan appear to have given a subtle nod to her American heritage by printing the invitations in American ink on English card. A tweet from Kensington Palace explained how the invitations were produced by Barnard and Westwood, who hold royal warrants to both the Queen and Prince Charles. "Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black, then burnished to bring out the shine, and gilded around the edge," the message read.

The dress code:

There is also a difference between the dress code for each of the royal weddings. While Prince William and Kate requested their guests wear "Uniform, Morning Coat or Lounge Suit", Prince Harry and Meghan have also added a women's dress code, which may be to give some guidance to their guests from overseas. The couple have suggested ladies wear a "Day Dress with Hat".