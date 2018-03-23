Flashback Friday: Kate Middleton counts down to her due date The Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth to her third child in April

To mark HELLO!'s 30th birthday, we're revisiting some of our favourite covers. This week, we look back at our unrivalled baby coverage in 2015, when the Duchess of Cambridge was pregnant with her daughter, Princess Charlotte. Kate looked blooming lovely as she arrived at Westminster Abbey with her husband Prince William to celebrate the annual Commonwealth Day service with other members of the royal family, including the Queen. Kate attended this year's event last week, this time stepping out in blue – a hint that her and Prince William's third royal baby is another boy?

Much like her appearance last week, Kate was eight months pregnant when she attended the service three years ago. The royal was pretty in pink in the same Alexander McQueen coat dress she wore to the Trooping the Colour parade in 2013. She greeted her father-in-law Prince Charles with an affectionate embrace and what appeared to be a shared joke, putting to rest rumours of a rift.

Kate is due to welcome her third baby in April

At the time, it was claimed that Prince Charles had been telling friends he’d like to see more of his grandson Prince George, who often spends time with Kate’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton. But as Charles and Kate demonstrated at the service, there was no ill feeling between them.

Leading the way, the Queen, regally attired in a cream tweed coat by Karl Ludwig and matching Angela Kelly hat, was joined by a congregation of dignitaries, multi-faith leaders and more than 1,000 children to mark the year's theme of A Young Commonwealth. Her annual message to the 53 nations praised its members as "guardians of a precious flame" whose duty was "not only to keep it burning brightly, but to keep it replenished for the decades ahead".

Fast-forward to 2018 and Kate is due to give birth to her third child in April. It has been suggested that the 36-year-old is expected to welcome her baby on 23 April – St George's Day, which would be a touching coincidence. If she's late, the baby could be a very wedding anniversary present to herself and William, who married on 29 April 2011.