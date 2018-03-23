Prince Philip forced to pull out of public event after falling ill The 96-year-old was unable to attend the engagement at Windsor Castle

Prince Philip was forced to pull out of a public engagement this week after falling ill, it has been reported. The 96-year-old royal rarely makes public appearances since retiring from official duties last year. But he had been expected to attend a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Monday to formally hand over his role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards to his son, Prince Andrew. Unfortunately, Philip was unable to attend as he was feeling "unwell", and instead the Queen carried out the ceremony on her own, passing the honour to her second son. According to the Mail, there is no serious health concern for the Prince, and he pulled out of the event because he was feeling a little "under the weather".

Prince Philip, 96, retired from official duties in August last year

Monday's event included a parade in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle to mark Prince Andrew's appointment. Following the ceremony, the Queen posed with her son for an official photograph, alongside Officers and Warrant Officers. Prince Philip had been Colonel of the Grenadier Guards since 1975. Prior to that, the Queen, as Princess Elizabeth, held the position, from her 16th birthday until her accession to the throne in 1952.

Prince Philip took part in his last official engagement before his retirement in August 2017. In total, the Queen's husband carried out a total of 22,219 solo engagements in his time and 637 solo overseas visits. In a statement at the time, Buckingham Palace said: "Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen. Thereafter, the Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time."

