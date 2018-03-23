Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official commemorative wedding china is now on sale The cornflower blue and white china includes mugs and plates

The official commemorative wedding china for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is now on sale! The gorgeous collection, which is cornflower blue with white detailing, including a golden monogram with the couple's initials tied together with a white ribbon, and is surmounted by Harry's coronet. The border is also inspired by the wedding venue, and is based on the tree ironwork on the door of St George's Chapel, where the pair will tie the knot on 19 May. The couple will have approved of the beautiful fine bone china, which includes a miniature coffee mug, a standard coffee mug, a pillbox, a tankard and a plate. The plate is the most expensive item, selling for £49, while the minature coffee mug is just £19.95.

The gorgeous china is finished in 22 carat gold, has was hand made in Stoke-on-Trent. Speaking about the collection, the Royal Collection Trust's retail director Nuala McGourty said: "Royal Collection Trust is delighted to offer the official range of commemorative china to celebrate this happy occasion. We are pleased to continue our support of the potteries of Stoke-on-Trent, who have manufactured our previous commemorative wares to celebrate royal birthdays, anniversaries and weddings."

Harry and Meghan recently delighted royal fans after sharing photos of their wedding invitations. Kensington Palace tweeted a photo of the elegant invites that were made by Barnard and Wetwood, writing: "Lottie Small, who recently completed her apprenticeship, printed all of the invitations in a process known as die stamping, on a machine from the 1930s that she affectionately nicknamed Maude… Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black, then burnished to bring out the shine, and gilded around the edge."