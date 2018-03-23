Prince Harry's friend Dean Stott smashes cycling world record Dean is raising money for Prince Harry's mental health campaign, Heads Together

Prince Harry's friend Dean Stott has smashed the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to cycle the length of South America, completing the feat in just 48 days and 54 minutes. Dean, who was raising money for the royal mental health campaign Heads Together, faced brutal conditions and gruelling terrain, cycling from Argentina to Colombia.

Dean, a former UK special forces soldier, shaved an impressive ten days off the former solo record, which stood at 58 days, 3 hrs and 45 mins and was accomplished in 2009. His next challenge will be to cycle the Pan American Highway in World Record time.

Dean cycled the length of South America in just 48 days and 54 minutes

"It has been a gruelling journey so far, and both a physical and mental battle," said Dean. "The support of my wider team has been invaluable, but the hard work has only just begun, and there is still a long way to go. I'm hugely proud to break the South American World Record and even more determined to smash the Pan American Highway record too, raising money and awareness for the Heads Together charity partners and mental health issues overall."

Dean's overall aim is to raise £1 million for the Heads Together charity partners and raise further awareness of mental health issues. Naturally, he has the backing of his friend Prince Harry, who launched the Heads Together campaign with Prince William and Kate.

The former soldier is raising money for Heads Together

In January, Dean spoke exclusively to HELLO! about how the royal groom-to-be has been his greatest support. "We have been friends since we trained together in the army ten years ago," he explained. "We were paired up during an intensive six week training course and have kept in touch ever since. We are pals and when I told Harry I was doing this bike ride he asked if I would consider raising funds for Heads Together. I was delighted to accept."