Sarah Ferguson 'proud' of Prince Andrew's latest royal achievement The former couple share two daughters together

Sarah Ferguson has shared her pride over ex-husband Prince Andrew's new appointment. The Duke of York was made Colonel of the Grenadier Guards at a special ceremony, attended by the Queen, at Windsor Castle on Monday. Sarah, 58, took to her Instagram page to share a picture of the royal with the accompanying caption: "So proud of the new Colonel of The Grenadier Guards @hrhthedukeofyork." Unfortunately, Prince Philip - had been Colonel of the Grenadier Guards since 1975 – was unable to attend as he was feeling "unwell".

Sarah Ferguson has paid homage to her ex-husband Prince Andrew

The Duchess of York's lovely message comes shortly after she wrote a cute birthday message for her ex-husband. Sarah uploaded a throwback photo of the royal on her Instagram page, and said: "Happy birthday to the best man, father, friend… Prince Andrew. Feb 19… ooh the best looking." It's been 21 years since Sarah and Andrew, also 58, were divorced, and yet they maintain an incredibly close relationship. The couple announced their engagement in March 1986, and were married in Westminster Abbey in July 1986.

The former lovebirds have plenty to celebrate this year, their youngest daughter - Princess Eugenie - will be tying the knot to long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in October. Printed exclusively in HELLO!, Sarah penned a heartfelt message to the happy couple, writing: "Dearest Eugenie and Jack The Man, when you walk into a room, you bring smiles to the faces of all who meet you. You both exude kindness, love and goodness. You have beautiful manners and go the extra mile to all who meet you. I was so proud of your pure love and joy shining through the press and television on Monday."

