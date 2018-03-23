Loading the player...

What does Kate Middleton do during maternity leave? The Duchess of Cambridge is believed to be due at the end of April

The Duchess of Cambridge has just started her maternity leave, having carried out her final engagement in London on Thursday. But Kate, who is due to give birth to her third child in April, won't be putting her feet up this time around. The doting mum will have her hands full with Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, and will want to spend as much time with them as possible before her family of four becomes five.

Kate, 36, will be carrying on with her motherly duties, doing the school run – picking up and dropping off George at Thomas's Battersea. The school is three miles away from Kensington Palace; Kate has previously been photographed driving her Range Rover to the school, accompanied by a police protection officer. She also takes her daughter Charlotte to Willcocks Nursery School, which is one mile away from home.

The Duchess will be keeping a low-profile during her maternity leave, but a few snatched images from her second pregnancy showed her driving George to Buckingham Palace for his swimming lessons. Fans can expect to catch a glimpse of Kate in the lead-up to the birth, perhaps over her children's Easter school break.

The Duchess often says she likes taking her children to nearby attractions, including the Science Museum and George and Charlotte's absolute favourite, the Natural History Museum. She may even make a short trip to Bucklebury to visit her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and escape the spotlight for a few days.

The pregnant royal will, of course, be nesting too, preparing her palatial home for the arrival of her third baby. Organised Kate will make sure the nursery is ready and her hospital bag is packed weeks ahead of her due date.

It's likely that the Duchess will give birth in the last week of April; in her previous two pregnancies, she gave birth around 37 days after taking maternity leave. And if she does welcome her little Prince or Princess on the last weekend of April, there will be double celebrations – she and Prince William are celebrating their seven-year wedding anniversary on Sunday 29 April.