Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invitation printer shares secrets 600 people have been invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

It's set to be the biggest wedding of the year, so it's hardly surprising that Lottie Small "squealed a little bit" when she was tasked with producing 600 invitations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day. The 24-year-old, a former intern for Royal Warrant-holding firm Barnard & Westwood, has since opened up about the top secret job, revealing that the hardest bit was keeping it a secret from her own mother. "The worst thing is keeping it from Mum," she told The Daily Telegraph. "With anything else, she'd be the first person I would call and she'd share in my excitement."

Lottie Small was tasked with producing 600 royal wedding invites

The select guests at the wedding will attend a service at St George's Chapel before toasting the newlyweds at a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, which is being given by the Queen. Later that evening, 200 guests will attend a private reception at Frogmore House given by Prince Charles. Lottie printed each of the 600 invites individually on a 1930s machine, which she affectionately nicknamed Maude, on thick English card using American ink.

On Thursday, Kensington Palace released a picture on Twitter showcasing the elegant invites. The accompanying caption read: "Lottie Small, who recently completed her apprenticeship, printed all of the invitations in a process known as die stamping, on a machine from the 1930s that she affectionately nicknamed Maude." The invitation reveals a strict dress code with men asked to don military uniform - also likely to be worn by Harry - or a morning coat and lounge hat, and women asked to wear a day dress and hat.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at St George's Chapel on 19 May

The invitations reads: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales KG KT requests the pleasure of the company of.... at the marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday 19th May, 2018 at 12 Noon followed by a reception at Windsor Castle."

