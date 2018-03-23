Loading the player...

Meghan Markle reveals she's ready for babies with Prince Harry The former actress said she would need a load of baby equipment in the future

Meghan Markle revealed her desire to start a family with Prince Harry as she visited Belfast, Northern Ireland on Friday. The former actress was speaking to a husband-and-wife team who own Shnuggle, a company that makes innovative baby products. As she inspected a changing mat, a Moses basket and a baby bath that allows the baby to sit up, Meghan said: "I am sure at one point we will need the whole thing. It's very sweet."

Sinead Murphy, who founded the company with her husband Adam, later said: "With an upcoming marriage it's likely there is going to be an announcement in the next few years. No pressure on the lovely couple! That's the worst thing when you get married – people are just waiting." Sinead added: "They seemed very engaged with the products. Harry was particularly interested in the bath. I wonder if he has witnessed bath time with his nephew [Prince George] or niece [Princess Charlotte]. As soon as he saw the bum bump [which stops the baby slipping down] he understood immediately. He said, 'Oh, non-slip.'"

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, were being shown round innovative companies at Catalyst Inc, a hub for tech entrepreneurs in Belfast. Earlier in the day, the couple took part in a walkabout to meet as many locals as possible. Well-wisher Grace Simpson, 21, had been waiting outside the famous Crown bar when Harry and Meghan walked out.

The actress is due to marry Harry in May

Grace presented Meghan with a dozen red roses and congratulated her on her engagement. "She said, 'You're so sweet,'" Grace, a student at Trinity College, Dublin, revealed. "I had been dying to see her ring so I asked her about it and she held out her hand. She said, 'It was the sweetest moment. He's the sweetest guy.' And she turned back to look at him." When Grace asked if her proposal was as romantic as the one Meghan acted out in Suits, Meghan replied: "Even more!"

The actress looked stunning on the surprise visit

The bride-to-be and the Prince enjoyed lunch at the Crown, with Meghan choosing Irish stew and Harry opting for sausage and champ. "We're very excited to be here," she said once inside the pub, which is Belfast's oldest. Revealing that she and Harry had looked up the menu before they went, she asked: "What do you order? We need to make the right choices. Irish stew? I like the sound of that."

During their trip to Belfast – which Harry and Meghan undertook as part of their aim for the American actress to see as much of the UK as possible before the wedding – the couple also visited the Titanic museum and the former Maze paramilitary prison outside Lisburn. Young people from both sides of the Irish border had gathered for a peace building event, where they shared their hopes and dreams of a peaceful and reconciled future on the island.