Charlotte Casiraghi and boyfriend Dimitri Rassam were the look of love on Saturday night when they attended Monaco's Rose Ball together. The happy couple posed for photographers together with other members of the Monaco Royal family, including her mother Princess Caroline and half-sister Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

Earlier this month, HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA! confirmed Charlotte and Dimitri will soon be walking up the aisle, just a year after the couple made their debut. According to HOLA!, the couple are set to marry this summer in Sicily, where Dimitri's mother, actress Carole Bouquet, has a stunning villa.

Charlotte Casiraghi with Dimitir Rassam

Princess Caroline's eldest daughter pulled out all the stops in an Yves Saint Laurent gown which she accessorised with a dazzling diamond ring on her 'ring finger'. Her sister-in-law Beatrice, who is reportedly pregnant with her second child, also stunned in a modified Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition Spring 2017 gown.

Meanwhile, another gorgeous guest was Princess Alexandra of Hanover, who looked elegant in a Chanel dress. The 18-year-old, who attended last week's royal wedding in Peru, also brought a date to the gala, her boyfriend Ben Sylvester.

Pierre and Beatrice Casiraghi are reportedly expecting their second child

Every year, the royal family kick-off party season with the annual Bal de la Rose, or Rose Ball. This year was no different, as the event lit up the Salle des Etoiles restaurant at the Monte-Carlo Sporting Club with unparalleled glitz and glamour. Boasting a Manhattan Ball theme, the affair was yet again expertly designed by Karl Lagerfeld, who looked nearly unrecognisable with a white beard.

