Princess Madeleine reveals what she's been up to during maternity leave

Princess Madeleine has revealed what she has been up to with her three children during maternity leave! The Swedish royal shared a gorgeous photo of her little ones at the stables on Sunday, where it looked like Princess Leonore, four, was learning to ride a horse. Another photo showed a horse learning over to smell Princess Adrienne's pushchair, who was sound asleep inside. Princess Madeleine simply captioned the post with horse and heart emojis, and the royal's fans were quick to comment on the sweet story, with one writing: "precious and adorable", while another added: "Nice pictures of your cute children."

Madeleine shared snaps of her daughters

Madeleine has regularly shared photos of her newborn daughter with Princess Leonore and her son, two-year-old Prince Nicolas since opening a new Instagram account in early March. Her first Instagram photo showed her eldest daughter and son kissing baby Adrienne on her head, and wrote: "Leonore and Nicolas welcoming their little sister home." She also shared a collage of snaps of baby Adrienne to celebrate her turning one week old, simply writing: "One week old today," along with photos of little Adrienne's toes, balloons and flowers, and a snap of the tot sleeping in a cute pink cardigan.

The Swedish royal court announced that Madeleine and her husband, Chris O'Neill, had welcomed their third child together in a statement in early March, confirming that the little princess was born on Friday 9 March at 00:41am, weighing 3.4kg and measuring 50cm long. Speaking about the birth, Chris said: "We are thrilled about the new addition to our family. Leonore and Nicolas are looking very much forward to finally meeting their new little sister." Chris and Madeleine are based in London, but returned to Sweden for the birth of the little princess.

