Prince William's private secretary Miguel Head steps down His replacement has already been revealed…

Prince William's right-hand man Miguel Head is leaving his role as the Duke's private secretary. Miguel had held the coveted position since December 2012; he initially joined the Royal Household in September 2008 as press secretary to both William and Harry. A spokesperson for the Prince said: "His Royal Highness feels incredibly lucky to have benefited from Miguel’s advice and support over the last decade. He has been an outstanding Press Secretary and has been central to the decisions that have guided the establishment of The Duke's office. He has also been a valued advisor during an important period in His Royal Highness's life. He wishes Miguel all the very best for the future." It has been confirmed that Miguel will now pursue a career outside the Royal Household.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Miguel Head is stepping down as Prince William's private secretary

The role of Private Secretary to The Duke of Cambridge is the most senior appointment in The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Household with overall responsibility for the management of the Household. William has already appointed a successor to the role – Simon Case, who will take up the position in July in order to allow for a handover with Miguel. Simon is currently Director General Northern Ireland and Ireland in the Department for Exiting the EU, and has held a number of senior positions within the Civil Service, including serving as Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister.

GALLERY: Who's who in Prince William and Kate's royal tour entourage?

Miguel has held the position within the Royal Household since December 2012

Miguel has been a key figure in William and Kate's royal entourage, entrusted with organising William's diary and accompanying the future King on official engagements, including the couple's tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014, and their visit to India and Bhutan in 2016. He was also one of the first employees to arrive at the Lindo Wing to congratulate William and Kate when Prince George was born in July 2013.