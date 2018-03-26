How will the Queen and the royal family celebrate Easter? An egg hunt in the palace, a big Sunday roast – how does the Queen spend the bank holiday?

Easter is fast approaching, and while most of us will take part in egg hunts, be reunited with friends and family and sit down to a big roast lunch, the Queen has an altogether different bank holiday. Her Majesty usually spends the long weekend at Windsor Castle, where she is joined by members of her family. In the past, she has celebrated with Prince William and Kate, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and her granddaughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

On Easter Sunday, the Queen always attends a church service at St George's Chapel, a 14th century landmark in Windsor that will play host to another very important ceremony this year – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May! After the Easter service, the Queen meets local children who have also attended the service, and she is presented with a bouquet of flowers.

The Queen typically spends Easter at Windsor

While Her Majesty usually spends the Easter weekend in private, on Maundy Thursday, the day before Good Friday, she visits a different cathedral in the UK to distribute special Maundy money to local pensioners. Last year, the Queen visited Leicester Cathedral – the last cathedral in the entire country she had yet to visit on Maundy Thursday. This year, she is expected to hand out money and gifts at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

It's an exciting time for the English river town. In May, hundreds of thousands of tourists and royal fans will descend on Windsor to celebrate the wedding of Harry and Meghan on Saturday 19th. The couple will say "I do" at St George's Chapel, before taking part in a short carriage procession around the town. Windsor will also play host to a second royal wedding in October; Harry's cousin Princess Beatrice is marrying her long-term love, Jack Brooksbank, in the same chapel.

During a recent privy council meeting at Buckingham Palace, the Queen gave her consent to the marriage of Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36. In the declaration, the monarch consented to the wedding of her "most dearly beloved grandson" Harry to the former Suits actress.