The poignant reason Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't have a tattoo The Real Madrid football star became a father for the fourth time last year

David Beckham has over 40 tattoos, while Wayne Rooney is no stranger to an etching here and there. Both footballers have used their body art to pay tribute to their loved ones, but there's a very touching reason why sports mega star Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to follow suit. The Real Madrid champion regularly shows off his honed physique, but not once has he chosen to ink his skin.

The reason is simply because Cristiano, 33, regularly donates blood. The footballer openly encourages his fans and social media followers to become donors. Last December, he urged people to sign up to bethe1donor.com to give blood and save a life. Cristiano posted a picture from hospital, showing him donating blood. On World Blood Donor Day in June, he shared the same message to his 71.3million Twitter followers. "Excited… tomorrow is #WorldBloodDonorDay! Be 'also' the one," he tweeted.

Cristiano regularly donates blood

According to the NHS's Give Blood organisation, donors must wait four months from the date of having their tattoo or body piercing done before they can give blood. With Cristiano's regular donations, it's understandable why he has never had an inking before.

The Portuguese sporting legend became a father for the fourth time last year. His fiancée Georgina Rodriquez, 24, welcomed the couple's first child, Alana Martina, in November. Earlier that year, Cristiano surprised the world when he introduced his newborn twins Eva and Mateo on Instagram. The footballer welcomed his twins via a surrogate, who has remained anonymous.

Cristiano is also the proud father to his first child, his seven-year-old mini-me, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. The father-son pair share a very close bond, and little Cristiano has even helped front his dad's fashion campaigns. Last year, they launched a denim collection, CR7 Junior, which offers a range of jeans, shirts, shorts and jackets for men and boys.