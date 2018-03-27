Miguel Head marries after announcing depature from role of private secretary to Prince William Miguel Head was Prince William's private secretary for a decade

Following the news that Prince William's longstanding private secretary, Miguel Head, was leaving his role after ten years, it has now been revealed that Miguel has had his civil partnership updated with Islington council. An ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship tweeted the exciting news, writing: "Prince William's Private Secretary Miguel Head had a busy day yesterday: 1. He announced his departure from the job 2. He also got married! Miguel had his long standing civil partnership 'updated'." Speaking about Miguel leaving the role, a spokesperson for the Duke of Cambridge said: "His Royal Highness feels incredibly lucky to have benefited from Miguel's advice and support over the last decade."

Miguel has tied the knot

They continued: "He has been an outstanding press secretary and private secretary, and has been central to the decisions that have guided the establishment of the Duke's office. He has also been a valued adviser during an important period in His Royal Highness's life. He wishes Miguel all the very best for the future." Kensington Palace has since confirmed that Simon Case, a civil servant who previously worked in the Department for Exiting the European Union, will take over the role, which is also the most senior appointment in The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Household with overall responsibility for the management of the Household. Miguel has been a key figure in William and Kate's team, and was in charge of organising William's diary while accompanying him on official engagements.

Loading the player... Miguel isn't the only private secretary to have stepped down recently, as Kate's right-hand woman Rebecca Priestley stepped down from the role in late 2017. The role was taken over by Catherine Quinn, who joined the royal household in October. She previously worked as the chief operating officer and associate dean for administration at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School.

