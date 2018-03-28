Loading the player...

First guest receives invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Daniella Timperley is a student and hard-working volunteer from Northern Ireland

Earlier this month, the palace revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would invite members of the public to their wedding so that they can "feel part of the celebrations too". The couple sent out their invitations last week and it seems some guests are in the process of receiving theirs, including Daniella Timperley, a student from Northern Ireland.

Daniella's school, St Louis Grammar School in Ballymena, proudly shared a photo of the invite and revealed: "What a week it has been for Daniella! Not only was she named Top Youth Volunteer 2018, she has also received an invitation to the royal wedding of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle as a result of her extensive charity work!"

Daniella has secured an invite to the royal wedding!

Daniella, a sixth-year student, was recently crowned the All-Ireland Youth Volunteer of the Year at the 2018 Pramerica Spirit of Community, alongside fellow winner Niall Gosson from St Joseph's Secondary School in Dublin. Daniella has been involved in charity work from a young age – volunteering in care homes, completing accredited courses in mental health and domestic violence and most recently representing Women's Aid on the BBC Children in Need Youth Panel.

The palace sent out the invites last week

Harry and Meghan, who will marry at Windsor in May, have invited 1,200 members of the public from the UK to their wedding, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 members of the royal households and crown estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle. They also expressed a wish to invite "young people who have shown strong leadership".

Harry and his American fiancée Meghan will say "I do" at St George's Chapel in Windsor, after which guests will be invited to a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, hosted by the Queen. Later that evening, the bride and groom will be joined by 200 guests at a more exclusive reception at Frogmore House, this time hosted by Prince Charles.