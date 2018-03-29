Lindo Wing begins preparations ahead of the arrival of William and Kate's baby Work is underway to ensure the entrance looks its very best

The countdown is on until the arrival of the royal baby, and preparations are already underway at The Lindo Wing to ensure it looks its very best ahead of the big day. Passersby this week noted that the railings by the steps of the entrance – where the new little Prince or Princess will make their public debut with proud parents Prince William and Kate – have received a fresh coat of paint, with the Sun's royal photographer Arthur Edwards tweeting: "The railings outside The Lindo Wing at St Marys Hospital Paddington are being painted. I suppose it's never too early to get used to the smell of fresh paint."

The railings outside The Lindo Wing have received a fresh coat of paint

It's long been thought that Kate would choose to deliver her third child at The Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital – just as she did with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duchess is now officially on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her baby, fulfilling her final public engagement on 22 March.

It is not known exactly when the royal baby is due, with Kensington Palace only confirming that he or she is expected in April. Royal watchers are however speculating that Kate will give birth towards the end of the month, judging by her past maternity plans. When Kate was pregnant with Prince George in 2013, she carried out her last official engagement on 15 June, attending the Trooping the Colour parade in London. She then began maternity leave and her son was born 38 days later on 22 July.

Prince William and Kate pictured with their newborn daughter Charlotte in May 2015

Similarly, when Kate was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, she made her last official appearance on 27 March 2015, and gave birth 37 days later, on 2 May. Charlotte was due in April but kept her parents waiting for a few days. That could mean that the baby is born around the weekend of the 28-29 April; coincidentally William and Kate's seventh wedding anniversary falls on Sunday 29 April – a very special present for the royal couple.