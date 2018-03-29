Prince Philip pulls out of Maundy church service at the last-minute The Queen instead attended the event at Windsor Castle by herself

Prince Philip has made the decision not to attend the Maundy service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. The 96-year-old Duke had been scheduled to attend Thursday's event along with his wife, the Queen, but has pulled out because of a problem with his hip, it is understood. Buckingham Palace would not comment on the health of Philip, who was named in the order of service in anticipation of his attendance. A palace spokeswoman said: "The order of service was printed some weeks ago when it was hoped the Duke would be able to take part. His Royal Highness has since decided not to attend."

Prince Philip decided not to attend the Maundy service at St George's Chapel

The news comes less than two weeks after the royal pulled out of a ceremony at Windsor Castle to formally hand over his role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards to his son, Prince Andrew. Unfortunately, Philip was unable to attend as he was feeling "unwell", and instead the Queen carried out the ceremony on her own, passing the honour to her second son. According to the Mail, there was no serious health concern for the Prince, and he pulled out of the event because he was feeling a little "under the weather".

STORY: The Crown finally confirms who is replacing Matt Smith as Prince Philip

The Queen instead attended this year's event on her own

Maundy Thursday - also known as Holy Thursday - commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles. The day falls the day before Good Friday and this year takes place on Thursday, March 29. Every year the Queen attends a Royal Maundy service at one of Britain's cathedrals, and hands out Maundy money to male and female pensioners from local communities. This year, she attended the traditional Royal Maundy service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle – the same church Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen for their wedding on 19 May. Around 92 men and 92 women will receive Maundy Money from Her Majesty - the number of men and women chosen each year is equivalent to the Queen's age.

STORY: Why does the Queen hand out money on Maundy Thursday?