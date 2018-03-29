Why the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen and not Princess Consort Princes Charles' wife is technically now the Princess of Wales but has never used the title

Clarence House caused a stir among royal watchers earlier this month when they removed the Duchess of Cornwall's future title from their official website. Until now, Camilla's title would have been Princess Consort, if Prince Charles becomes King. But Clarence House fuelled speculation that Camilla may in fact be given the title of Queen when they deleted any online reference to Princess Consort in their frequently asked questions section.

HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash has cleared up the confusion, revealing that the Duchess "legally and constitutionally" would have always been Queen. Emily explained: "Legally and constitutionally, as wife of the monarch, she will be Queen, even if she does not use the title, just as she is technically now the Princess of Wales but has never used the title."

Of Camilla being styled as Princess Consort, Emily said: "At the time of her 2005 wedding to Prince Charles, Clarence House said the Duchess of Cornwall would be known as Princess Consort when her husband became King. Memories of his divorce and the tragic death of Princess Diana meant the public were not receptive to the idea of her becoming Queen at that time. There is nothing to suggest that the plan has changed, although many royal watchers are convinced that the Prince of Wales wants his wife to be Queen alongside him when he is crowned."

Emily added: "My feeling is that courtiers will be watching the debate over whether she should become Queen Camilla with interest, and may base any decision to change plans for her future title on public feeling. It's fair to say the Duchess has not always had an easy time in the public eye, but she has clearly made Prince Charles very happy and I think people have come to appreciate her warmth and commitment to her charities."

The confusion around Camilla's future title arose earlier this month, when The Sun reported that the mention of Princess Consort was removed from Clarence House's frequently asked questions section online. A spokesman for the royal household told the paper: "Our frequently asked questions are updated regularly. This is one question that Clarence House has not been asked by the public for some time, which is why it no longer features."