Prince Charles has recorded a special message of support for persecuted Christians around the world. The future King filmed the video earlier this month at his London home, Clarence House, and described his compassion for "Christians who are suffering for their faith in many places around the world". Charles, 69, started the speech by saying: "I want to assure them that they are not forgotten and that they are in our prayers."

He recalled how, over the years, he has met many who have had to flee for their faith and for their life. "I have been so deeply moved, and humbled, by their truly remarkable courage and by their selfless capacity for forgiveness, despite all that they have suffered," he said.

The Prince recalled times when people of different faiths "lived side by side as neighbours and friends". He continued: "All three Abrahamic faiths have known and continue to know the bitterness of persecution when religion has fallen into the barbaric grip of those who distort and misrepresent faith.

"This Easter I want to salute the fortitude of all those who, whatever their faith, are persecuted for remaining faithful to the true essence of their beliefs. I admire, and greatly respect, all those of you who find it in your hearts to pray for those who persecute you and, following the example of Christ, seek forgiveness for your enemies."

