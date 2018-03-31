Princess Eugenie shares adorable Easter throwback snap with Princess Beatrice The young princesses look so sweet…

Princess Eugenie has taken to Instagram to share an Easter message with her thousands of followers, choosing an adorable throwback snap with sister Princess Beatrice to mark the occasion. The sweet photo, which shows the two young princesses posing in front of a sea of daffodils in matching outfits - complete with floral bonnets - was quick to attract plenty of admiring comments from Eugenie's loyal followers. "Happy Easter from the York sisters! Celebrating Easter in a bonnet since 1992…" the Princess wrote alongside the post.

Princess Eugenie's adorable throwback snap

"Wishing you, your sister and your family a very Happy Easter! Loving your Easter bonnets," wrote one follower, while another said: "And look at you now. All grown up and to be married. Amazing... we look forward to seeing you on your wedding day." The sweet photograph drew in comments from all over the world - with members of the public from the likes of New Zealand, Belgium, Brazil and America sending their well wishes.

Princess Beatrice with her fiancé Jack

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank are due to marry on 12 October 2018, announcing their engagement in late January. The pair first spoke about the special moment on The One Show, and Eugenie, 27, opened up about how Jack proposed. She said: "The lake was so beautiful - it was a special light and I even said, 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."

The young princess is clearly excited about planning the big day, as she's previously shared with her Instagram followers. Earlier in March, she shared another sweet throwback photo with her sister - this time showing them as bridesmaids - writing, "90s throwback… wedding planning starts!!"

