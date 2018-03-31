Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their royal wedding florist The royal couple have chosen their blooms for the big day…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have today released details of their chosen florist for their upcoming royal wedding - the couple have commissioned Philippa Craddock to create the floral details for the big day. Philippa, who is already a preferred supplier to Kensington Palace, will be using foliage largely sourced from The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park to create a truly personalised look for the day. The self-taught florist, who has a studio in Fulham and a flower shop in Selfridges' London foodhall, will direct a team, including florists from St George's Chapel and Buckingham Palace, to create the displays at St George's Chapel and for St George's Hall.

Harry and Meghan's royal wedding florist will be Philippa Craddock

The theme of the floral arrangements will be seasonal, local and sustainable, featuring branches of beech, birch and hornbeam along with white garden roses, peonies - which are Meghan's favourite flowers - and foxgloves sourced from Windsor Great Park. Where possible, Philippa will use flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May. The Royal Parks will also supply 'pollinator-friendly' plants from their wildflower meadows closer to the time; these plants provide a great habitat for bees and help to nurture and sustain entire ecosystems by promoting a healthy and biodiverse environment. After the wedding, the couple have arranged for the flowers to be distributed to charitable organisations.

There will be a local and sustainable theme to the floral arrangements

Florist Philippa said: "I am excited and honoured to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle to design and create their wedding flowers. Working with them has been an absolute pleasure. The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun. The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront."

Meghan and Harry will marry in May

The new wedding information comes as Meghan and Harry sent out invitations to a select few members of the public earlier this month, including Daniella Timperley, a student from Northern Ireland. Daniella's school, St Louis Grammar School in Ballymena, proudly shared a photo of the invite and revealed: "What a week it has been for Daniella! Not only was she named Top Youth Volunteer 2018, she has also received an invitation to the royal wedding of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle as a result of her extensive charity work!"

Prince Harry and his wife-to-be Meghan will say "I do" on May 19 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, after which guests will be invited to a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, hosted by the Queen. Later that evening, the bride and groom will be joined by 200 guests at a more exclusive reception at Frogmore House, this time hosted by Prince Charles.

