How Meghan Markle's father Thomas is preparing for his trip to the UK ahead of royal wedding Kensington Palace has yet to confirm whether the retired lighting director will walk his daughter up the aisle

It's not yet known whether Meghan Markle's father Thomas will walk her up the aisle, but the retired lighting director is certainly preparing for his visit abroad. Last week the 73-year-old was pictured in his hometown of Rosarito, Mexico, holding an AA-published book on UK sights. Entitled Images of Britain: A Pictorial Journey Through History, the book is packed with photos of the UK's most stunning landscapes and buildings. Twenty pages in, Meghan's father will find a photograph of his daughter's own wedding venue, Windsor Castle, the Queen's official residence.

Kensington Palace has yet to confirm whether Thomas will walk his daughter up the aisle at her royal wedding in May. Previous reports have claimed that the bride's father, who has shied away from the spotlight, will do the honours, but he is "terrified" about representing his family and his country.

Meghan's father Thomas is believed to be attending the wedding

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reported back in January that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, will walk her daughter up the aisle. A source said: "The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises. Don't expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family in as much as possible throughout the day."

The actress' mum Doria is also said to be walking her daughter up the aisle

Shortly after announcing their engagement in November 2017, Meghan and Harry sat down for their first interview as a couple with the BBC. The actress revealed that Harry hadn't met her father yet, saying: "He's talked to my dad a few times, hasn't been able to meet him just yet, but it's all been – it's all been worth every effort."

Meghan's parents met in California after Thomas divorced his first wife Roslyn, with whom he has a son, Thomas Junior, and a daughter, Samantha. Doria was working as a temp at the television studios where Thomas was the lighting director for a popular soap opera. The couple married in 1979, and Meghan was born two years later. They divorced when Meghan was six.