Watch Queen Letizia of Spain's Easter video that went viral The video showed the Spanish royal family attending church on Easter Sunday

A video featuring members of the Spanish royal family soon became a trending topic on Twitter after it showed a tense exchange between Queen Letizia and her mother-in-law Sofia. The royals had just finished attending mass on Easter Sunday and as they prepared to walk out onto the church steps to pose for official photos, Letizia appeared to block Sofia's path. The video has since amassed more than 2.3 million views on one Twitter account that goes by the handle @rabillodelojo.

Members of the public and royal watchers were quick to weigh in on the incident, including Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, whose husband Crown Prince Pavlos is Sofia of Spain's nephew. Responding to the video, Marie-Chantal tweeted: "What is the Spanish press saying? This is so awful. This makes me feel so angry! No grandmother deserves that type of treatment! Wow she's shown her true colours." The mother-of-five then shared her own Easter photo with her family and captioned it: "Happy grandparents! Family is what it's all about."

The family posed after the incident inside the church

The footage was captured on Sunday as the Spanish royals gathered for church in Palma, Majorca, where they were enjoying their Easter break. After the service, the family, including King Felipe's father Juan Carlos I, greeted well-wishers. The former Spanish king last attended the mass in 2014 – the same year he abdicated the throne.

Princess Leonor, 12, and Infanta Sofia, ten, received a bespoke gift from one well-wisher – a personalised jigsaw puzzle that featured the royal family's 2015 Christmas card photo of the sisters sweetly hugging each other. Sofía, who looked stylish in a turquoise dress with a crisp white shirt, proudly carried the gift as the royals greeted the crowds outside of the Cathedral-Basilica of Santa María.