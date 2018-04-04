Loading the player...

Meghan Markle's pre-wedding Easter plans with her mum Doria revealed The former actress flew to Los Angeles to spend time with her mother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were notably absent from the royal family's Easter celebrations last week, and it turns out the actress was back in LA with her mum Doria Ragland. According to Good Morning America, Meghan quietly jetted out of London last Thursday to spend some quality time with her yoga instructor mother, who is based in California.

With only six weeks to go before the royal nuptials, Meghan and mother-of-the-bride Doria will have turned their full attention to wedding planning. The trip wasn't the last chance for Meghan, 36, to see her mum before the big day though. Good Morning America continues to report that Meghan and Doria will be reunited "well before May 19 so she can be part of all the fun and festivities... and see that dress!"

Meghan is believed to have spent Easter with her mum Doria

The report added that Meghan's best friend and former stylist Jessica Mulroney will also fly to the UK later this month for the final dress fitting. Jessica, who was at the first fitting at Kensington Palace in January, helped Meghan choose the designer. The former Suits actress is continuing to have fittings at the palace and another top secret London location.

Harry and Meghan with Doria at the Invictus Games in Toronto

While Meghan was back with her mum in LA, it is thought that her fiancé Prince Harry was holding pre-wedding celebrations of his own. Harry is believed to have had his stag do over the long bank holiday weekend. The couple were a no-show at the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor, which was attended by Harry's grandmother the Queen, his brother Prince William and sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge.

Harry and Meghan will resume their royal duties later this week though, as they visit Bath on Friday. The pair will attend the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village. Harry and Meghan famously made their debut as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto last September.