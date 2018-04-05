Prince Charles responds to rumours that he has a personal toilet seat
Prince Charles and Camilla both denied the odd suggestion
Prince Charles has responded to reports that he has a personal toilet seat that he takes with him while travelling overseas, and good-humouredly joked about the odd story. During a radio interview with Australia's Hit105, the first-in-line to the throne was asked whether it was true that he has his own toilet seat, to which he replied: "My own what? Oh, don't believe all that c**p!" The Duchess of Cornwall added: "Don't you believe that!" The story was originally published in a biography about the Prince titled Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles.
Charles and Camilla are touring Australia
The book also claims that Charles changes his clothes five times a day, travels with a specific mattress, and also travels with a certain brand of toilet paper and a radio. The royal's director of communications also made a joke about the story on Wednesday, writing: "The Prince and The Duchess's tour of Australia and Vanuatu begins: 30 engagements, 7 days, 1 Commonwealth Games, 0 personal loo seats." Charles and Camilla have had an eventful time in Australia this week, as a man was led away by security after attempting to reach over a security fence at the Brisbane Botanic Gardens.
Charles and Camilla have had an eventful time in Australia. Earlier this week a man was led away by security after attempting to reach over a security fence at the Brisbane Botanic Gardens. Speaking about the incident, a police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia: "Police detained a man earlier today after he attempted to touch His Royal Highness Prince Charles in the botanic gardens in Brisbane." The pair also attended the Commonwealth Games' Opening Ceremony on Wednesday night, and enjoyed a walk along the Gold Coast on Thursday, where Camilla took off her shoes to enjoy the beautiful beach, although the Prince warned her not to go into the ocean. Their arrival in Australia came just a few days after Charles made a touching Easter message of support to "Christians who are suffering for their faith in many places around the world". He said: "I want to assure them that they are not forgotten and that they are in our prayers."
