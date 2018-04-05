Prince Charles responds to rumours that he has a personal toilet seat Prince Charles and Camilla both denied the odd suggestion

Prince Charles has responded to reports that he has a personal toilet seat that he takes with him while travelling overseas, and good-humouredly joked about the odd story. During a radio interview with Australia's Hit105, the first-in-line to the throne was asked whether it was true that he has his own toilet seat, to which he replied: "My own what? Oh, don't believe all that c**p!" The Duchess of Cornwall added: "Don't you believe that!" The story was originally published in a biography about the Prince titled Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles.

Charles and Camilla are touring Australia

The book also claims that Charles changes his clothes five times a day, travels with a specific mattress, and also travels with a certain brand of toilet paper and a radio. The royal's director of communications also made a joke about the story on Wednesday, writing: "The Prince and The Duchess's tour of Australia and Vanuatu begins: 30 engagements, 7 days, 1 Commonwealth Games, 0 personal loo seats." Charles and Camilla have had an eventful time in Australia this week, as a man was led away by security after attempting to reach over a security fence at the Brisbane Botanic Gardens.