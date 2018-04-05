The Queen and Sir David Attenborough, both 91, have exciting new project in the works The Queen and Sir David Attenborough have teamed up!

The Queen has teamed up with Sir David Attenborough on her ongoing project to create protected forests in all 53 Commonwealth countries. The monarch will sit down with the naturalist to discuss her work in a new documentary titled The Queen's Green Planet. In the documentary, David joined her Majesty at Buckingham Palace, where they discussed the trees in the grounds. In an already-released clip, she pointed out that one sapling was damaged, saying: "Somebody sat on it, I think, at a garden party." The pair will also discuss nature and conservation during the show.



Speaking about the documentary, ITV's controller of factual programmes, Jo Clinton-Davis, said: "Rare is the project that starts as a finite one-hour documentary and ends up generating the momentum for a timeless campaigning event." The documentary will be accompanied by a campaign to encourage viewers to plant trees, which will be shown on Good Morning Britain and This Morning. They will be able to apply for a pack that contains tree saplings, including two rowan, a hazel and two silver birch, with 10,000 packs up for grabs. The project will be supported by the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project, as well as Woodland Trust and Sainsbury's.



Woodland Trust's Chair, Baroness Young, said: "The Woodland Trust is delighted to be partnering with ITV in support of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy… Trees are a cornerstone of our landscape and countryside, forming an essential and cherished part of our cultural identity. They are crucial in improving soil health and water quality, reducing carbon, trapping pollutants, slowing the flow of flood water, sheltering livestock, providing a home for wildlife or a space for us to breathe. They look good, they do good and we are thrilled Her Majesty feels the same."

