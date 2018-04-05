Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next sporty outing revealed The couple will attend the Invictus Games team trials in Bath

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make an appearance in Bath on Friday, as they attend the UK team trials for the Invictus Games. The couple, who made their first public appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September, will join hopefuls for the 2018 Games at the University of Bath Sports Training Village.

Harry and Meghan will join competitors as they try out the athletics track, before meeting the hopefuls taking part in the indoor sitting volleyball trials, ahead of the fourth Invictus Games in Sydney this October. It is sure to be a special engagement for Harry, who founded the sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women in 2014.

The event has previously been hosted in London, Orlando and Toronto, where Meghan famously stepped out with Harry for the first time to watch the wheelchair tennis together. It is likely the couple will also travel to Australia later in the year to attend the Games, which take place some five months after their royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan have carried out a number of joint engagements in the lead up to their big day, in a bid to introduce the American actress to the UK and prepare her for royal life. Meghan has also made appearances at several major royal events since the couple announced their engagement in November, and even joined the Queen and other senior royals for Christmas at Sandringham.

Harry and Meghan have made a number of joint appearances ahead of their wedding

However, Harry and Meghan were noticeably absent from the royals' outing to the traditional Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor - where their wedding is set to take place on 19 May. It has been reported that Meghan jetted back to Los Angeles to spend some quality time with her mother, Doria Ragland. According to Good Morning America, Meghan quietly jetted out of London last Thursday to spend some quality time with her yoga instructor mother, who is based in California.

