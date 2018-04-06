Loading the player...

Meghan Markle just let slip her special trip with Prince Harry The former actress was chatting to a wounded serviceman at the Invictus Games trials

Oops! Meghan Markle just accidentally revealed a trip that she and her fiancé Prince Harry are going on later this year. The former actress let slip that she will join Harry on a visit to Australia in October, where the couple will show their support for the Invictus Games in Sydney. Harry, as patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, will attend the sporting tournament from 20 to 27 October.

Meghan accidentally confirmed her attendance during the couple's visit to Bath, where they watched the UK team trials. The couple met some of the 451 hopefuls – wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans – competing for just 72 places in the UK team.

Meghan said she was "really looking forward" to visiting Australia

As they watched the sitting volleyball trials, Meghan chatted to Michael Mellon, 38, who suffered a rugby injury while playing for the Royal Air Force in 2005. Michael had to have his lower left leg amputated as a result of the injury. The father-of-three, who competed last year in the sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball, said that Meghan chatted enthusiastically about the Games and their legacy. She famously made her debut with Harry at the Toronto Games last September.

The couple cheered on hopefuls at the Invictus Games UK team trials

"We talked a lot about Canada last year and how hot it had been for that time of year and how impressed she was at the level of competition," Michael said. "She told me that she had never been to Australia but was going to this year's event and was really looking forward to being there with Harry."

During their visit to Bath, Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, also watched athletics trials, including the 1500m race and the shot put. They spoke to Poppy Weller, eight, whose father Paul is registered blind and hopes to compete in Sydney. Harry met Poppy last year in Canada, and he bounded over to greet her. "Meghan asked me my name and I told her it was Poppy and she said to me that there were lots of them on my name badge," said the little girl, pointing to the Remembrance flowers printed on it.