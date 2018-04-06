Why does Angelina Jolie appear in the Queen's new documentary? The Queen's Green Planet will air on 16 April

Angelina Jolie is set to star in a landmark documentary about the conservation efforts of The Queen. In the one-off documentary, entitled The Queen's Green Planet, Her Majesty joins Planet Earth host Sir David Attenborough to give a unique view into her conservation project aimed at raising awareness of the value of indigenous forests. The landmark documentary will follow the Queen and the British broadcaster as they talk whilst walking around her garden at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen has teamed up with Sir David Attenborough

Hollywood star Angelina, who was made an honorary dame in 2014, will appear in the film showcasing her conservation work with the Namibian government. The teaser shows the actress heap praise on the monarch, saying: "She's this really lovely lady who really cares about the future." The ITV documentary will also see Prince Harry planting trees in the Caribbean and Prince William and his wife Kate in Canada's Great Bear Rainforest.

Speaking about the documentary, ITV's controller of factual programmes, Jo Clinton-Davis, said: "Rare is the project that starts as a finite one-hour documentary and ends up generating the momentum for a timeless campaigning event." The Queen and David will also discuss nature and the ambition of the Commonwealth Canopy during the show – with the royal revealing her hopes that her project will "help change the climate" for the better. She tells David, “I've been quite difficult to give presents to so… they've said, 'Oh, let's give her a plant'." The documentary will be accompanied by a campaign to encourage viewers to plant trees, which will be shown on Good Morning Britain and This Morning.

