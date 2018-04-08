Loading the player...

This is how you can watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Lifetime movie in the UK Lifetime movie Prince Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will be available to watch in the UK ahead of the royal wedding in May

The trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-anticipated Lifetime movie, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, went down a treat with royal fans after it was released last week. What's more, it has now been revealed that the US network's film has been picked up by Channel 5, meaning that UK viewers will be able to watch it with ease. The movie, which sees Murray Fraser star as Prince Harry, and Parisa Fitz-Henley play former Suits actress Meghan Markle, also features Prince William – played by Burgess Abernethy, while Laura Mitchell takes on the role as the Duchess of Cambridge.

Of the international deal, Richard Tulk-Hart, managing director for A & E networks, said: "We are excited with the overwhelming enthusiasm among international buyers for our newest TV movie. As we look to increase the volume of productions made available to our international clients, successes like this help guide our creative for the future to fill the needs of our broadcast partners."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Royal Romance, also features William and Kate

In the preview trailer of the movie, Harry is heard at the beginning of the clip telling his brother and sister-in-law: "What am I supposed to do? Never have fun?" Kate replies: "Peter Pan can't stay in Neverland forever and... marriage isn't so bad." Other highlights of the trailer show Harry and Meghan meeting for dinner for their first date. "I'm Meghan," says the actress. "Harry," the Prince responds, clearly blown away by her beauty. "You look lovely."

The Lifetime movie will be released on 13 May

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will premiere on Lifetime on 13 May, just six days before the couple marry in real life. The Prince and the former Suits actress will say "I do" at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday 19 May. Guests will then be invited to a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, hosted by the Queen. Later that evening, the bride and groom will be joined by 200 guests at a more exclusive reception at Frogmore House, this time hosted by Prince Charles.

