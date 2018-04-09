Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outdo Prince William and Kate's wedding donations? Prince William and Kate's wedding raised over £1million for charity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached out to the public to ask them to give money to charity instead of send them wedding gifts. The couple, who are due to tie the knot on 19 May, have chosen seven charities that they would like people to make a donation to. This gesture was very similar to Prince William and Kate's wedding back in 2011, where the couple requested that people donate to one charitable fund in lieu of wedding gifts, which Clarence House previously revealed came to a whopping £1,058,367, which eventually went to 26 different groups. But will Prince Harry and Meghan outdo the royal couple?

Prince Harry and Meghan have asked people to make charitable donations

Kensington Palace tweeted the announcement on Monday, writing that the pair are "incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown" to them and want "as many people as possible to benefit from this generosity of spirit". The statement continued: "The couple have therefore asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion considers making a donation to charity, rather than sending a wedding gift. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have personally selected seven organisations they would like to support, reflecting their shared values."

Loading the player... Fans of the royal family were quick to praise the decision, with one writing: "What a beautiful request! Once again congratulations and I look forward to watching your Big Day from across the pond." Another added: "You are both are very kind. As millions donate to charities, one or some who don't believe in general charity would not help too much, they prefer to use their money for gifts instead." At the time of William and Kate's wedding, a spokesperson for St James's Palace thanked the public for their donations, saying: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted that these charities are able to benefit so positively from their special day. They would like to thank everyone who donated and contributed so generously to the charitable fund and for all the kindness and support shown to them throughout the wedding period."

