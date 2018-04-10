Loading the player...

The best Cambridge family pictures as chosen by Kate Middleton's most loyal followers See which snaps are favourites!

The arrival of Prince William and Kate's third baby is upon us, the barriers have gone up, the parking restrictions are in place, and any minute now Prince George and Princess Charlotte will welcome their new sibling to the family. To celebrate the majestic occasion, we've asked the most popular royal bloggers and super fans of the Cambridge family to share their favourite picture of the family of four with HELLO!.

So which portraits of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, take the crown?

DUCHESS KATE BLOG

Charlotte, the creator of the popular Duchess Kate Blog, began blogging about the Duchess of Cambridge's style after watching the royal wedding on 29 April 2011. "Kate's journey from university student to Duchess of Cambridge has been a fascinating one. William and Kate's romance has captivated the nation and their wedding will be remembered for many years to come," she says of the royal couple.

Speaking to HELLO!, she reveals her favourite picture is one that really gave fans a "glimpse" into their family life.

My favourite family photo of the Cambridges comes from the Government House children's party during the 2016 Canada tour when there was a wonderful moment captured. William was showing Charlotte the balloons; she was fascinated and ran over shouting "pop" when she saw them. At the same time, a very sweet interaction was happening between Kate and George. It wasn't posed at all and although it was taken at an official appearance it offered a glimpse into their family life. The event was by the far the highlight of the Canada tour for me.

WHAT WOULD KATE DO

Christine, editor of What Would Kate Do and recently Meghan's Mirror, has been a fan of the British royal family for years and describes Kate as "someone who embodies class, elegance, charity, style and beauty".

Her favourite snap is the first photo of William and Kate as a family of three, following the birth of their son on 22 July 2013.

We absolutely love the iconic photograph of William and Kate introducing George to the world for the first time on the steps of the Lindo Wing. It was a bright, sunny summer day and the two new parents looked so full of joy. The whole world was filled with a sense of happiness when they saw the tiny bundle in Kate’s arms. It is such a simple family portrait, and it made the future King and Queen of England feel like any other first-time parents. We really felt a connection with them and shared this ultimate joy.

WHAT KATE WORE

Susan has been blogging about Kate's style since 2011 and has amassed an incredible 25,000 loyal followers on Twitter who include royal correspondents and royal photographers. So what's her ultimate favourite picture of the family? Princess Charlotte receiving her first official bouquet in Berlin, during the family's official tour of Poland and Germany last year, captured Susan's heart, here she explains why:

This is a terrific photo of Princess Charlotte and her mother as they arrived in Berlin in July of 2017. I like it because it shows so many things, all of them significant. It has historic value because it was the first time the Princess was officially welcomed to a country with her own flower posy; the first of what will surely be hundreds of such greetings throughout her life. It also demonstrates perfectly Kate's skill at colour-coordinating the Cambridge family's wardrobe on important occasions. But those elements are transcended by the picture's purely emotional appeal, the darling expression on Charlotte's face that seems to say "For me? Really? Just like mummy's, but all my own?"

MIDDLETON MAVEN

For Middleton Maven, who started following the Duchess of Cambridge years ago, her favourite photo was taken far more recently...

My favourite photo is from Trooping the Colour 2017. They look so happy and Kate’s McQueen dress and hat looked stunning. One of her best outfits of all time.

Indeed, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mother looked radiant and little did we know she and husband Prince William were trying for a third baby – she fell pregnant the following month, in July.