Photographer behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement pictures opens up about 'joyful' photoshoot Alexis Lubomirski has spoken about photographing Prince Harry and Meghan for their engagement photos

Alexi Lubomirski has opened up about the stunning engagement photos he took for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in December 2017, and told E! News that the photoshoot was easy because the royal pair were "deliciously in love". Chatting to the news outlet at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in LA, Alexi said: "It was nutty. It was a very surreal end to the year because it came out of nowhere. I think one of Meghan's friends saw me on Instagram, that I was in England during the announcement of the engagement, and I was told later that this person said to her, 'You should meet Alexi. He's great. You'd love him', and that was it."

Alexi opened up about the photos

Speaking about the pair's chemistry, he said: "When I went to meet them we were talking about what I saw as the pictures and as we talked they kept glancing at each other, and when they glanced at each other, they'd smile and giggle." He added: "It was one of the easiest, most joyful jobs because they were so deliciously in love." Alexi's wife, Giada, also spoke about his stunning photos, saying: "I was so incredibly proud of my husband and I couldn't think of anyone better than him because he's a romantic at heart."

Alexis photographed the pair in Windsor

Alexis has previously opened up about the shoot shortly after the pictures were released, saying: "It was an incredible honour to be asked to document this wonderful event, but also a great privilege to be invited to share and be witness to this young couple’s love for one another. I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them, such was their happiness together."

