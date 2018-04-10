Is Prince Charles going to make a guest appearance on MasterChef? Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are in Australia

Prince Charles will be bringing some royalty to Australian prime time television. The British royal, who has been touring Australia with the Duchess of Cornwall, is set to make a special appearance in MasterChef Australia this week. According to Australian reports, the 69-year-old is the guest of honour at a reception for 150 guests at the Royal Flying Doctor Service base in Darwin – with the event being catered by MasterChef contestants as part of a challenge on the Australian version of the reality show.

Prince Charles is set to make a special appearance on MasterChef Australia

In a statement, chef Gary Mehigan said: "It is not only an enormous privilege and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cook for His Royal Highness's reception, but a challenge, too." He added: "The Prince of Wales is well known for loving everything home grown. With this in mind, the challenge for our contestants is to use native and indigenous flavours along with locally sourced ingredients. This is a tremendous honour for us all. It is not only an enormous privilege and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cook for His Royal Highness but a challenge too."

On Tuesday, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla's completed their seven-day tour of the country, which included visits to the South Pacific island of Vanuatu, Brisbane and Darwin. During the trip, Charles spoke speak of his fondness for Australia, which he first visited 52 years ago. "When I first came to Australia, Australian manhood was partly defined by how many schooners of beer you could line up on the bar - and drink - before the pubs closed early," he said. Describing Australia as "an example for us all", Charles hailed "Aussie values" as a force for good.

