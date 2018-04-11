Princess Mette-Marit of Norway pictured for the first time since undergoing surgery The Norwegian royal is currently in Mexico

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has been pictured in Mexico after undergoing surgery last month. Prince Haakon's wife was snapped for the first time since her minor surgical procedure in Mexico where she is currently on holiday. The royal was shopping at the boutique Kilómetro 33 in Punta Mita. The mother-of-three, 44, looked happy and relaxed whilst posing for a photo with the local shops' co-owner Sara Galindo and another employee.

In Spanish, the boutique's founder wrote, "Our beloved METTE-MARIT, princess of NORWAY, has become the absolute Queen of @KM33official. KM33 was born with the passion to bring the most exquisite of Latin America to the world and expose local talent as a resource of inexhaustible creativity. Our mission continues and our dreams too! Thanks Mette-Marit! # km33puntamita #norway #Mexico #PUNTAMITA."

The future Queen of Norway was pictured for the first time since her surgery in Mexico Photo: Instagram/saragalindoo

The Norwegian princess looked fresh-faced whilst wearing a polka dot frock and statement earrings, pulling her blonde tresses back. Last month, it was announced that the Crown Princess would undergo a minor operation on 19 March. In a statement, the Norwegian Royal Court stated: "Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess has had health problems for some time and will next Monday undergo a minor surgical procedure. This means that the Crown Princess will be off duty until Easter."

Mette-Marit's sighting in Mexico occurred during the Crown Prince family's Easter holiday. Haakon and his wife are parents to Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 14, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 12. The Crown Princess is also a mum to 21-year-old son Marius Borg Høiby from a previous relationship.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit is a mum to Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus and Marius Borg Høiby Photo: Sølve Sundsbø, Det kongelige hoff

A few days after the royal's photo in Mexico was published, on 4 April, the Norwegian Royal Court released a statement regarding Mette-Marit's firstbornss relationship with former Playboy model Juliane Snekkestad. After a local news outlet ran a story about the young couple's reported romance, the Crown Prince couple stated, "We consider this to be a violation of privacy and very unfortunate use of headline and layout on the cover page. We know Juliane as both hardworking and skilled. She should have escaped coming to the front of Se and Hør in this way."

The Crown Princess' oldest son quit his public life last year to pursue studies in the United States. According to Se og Hør, Marius and his girlfriend moved into a London apartment back in December.