Prince William's fun night out revealed before third royal baby arrives The Duchess of Cambridge is due any day now

It'll be all hands on deck when Prince William and Kate's royal baby arrives later this month. But as the couple wait for the arrival of their third child, William enjoyed a night off parenting duty, attending the Aston Villa vs Cardiff City football match. The Prince travelled to Birmingham on Tuesday to support his team, Villa, who beat the Welsh club one - nil.

William looked in his element as he fist-pumped the air and cheered on the Brummie team, loyally sporting a claret and blue scarf. The 35-year-old Prince later joined the players in the dressing room and while royals do not usually take selfies, William happily broke protocol and posed with James Chester. The football star later uploaded the snap with the future King on Instagram, showing the pair beaming.

Prince William and John Carew celebrate Villa's goal

William is a known Villa fan and has even passed on his love of football to his children, Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two. His wife Kate, who is due in April, has previously revealed that the youngsters love wearing their Aston Villa kits, joking that she also has to be loyal to her husband's team.

The Prince sported his claret and blue scarf

Despite William's home, Kensington Palace, being based near Chelsea and Fulham, the Prince decided years ago that he would support the Birmingham-located club. In an interview with Gary Lineker in 2015, he previously revealed: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams."

He continued: "I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa's always had a great history. I have got friends of mine who support Aston Villa and one of the first FA Cup games I went to was Bolton v Aston Villa back in 2000. Sadly, Villa went on to lose to Chelsea.

William later posed with James Chester in the dressing room

"It was fantastic, I sat with all the fans with my red beanie on, and I was sat with all the Brummie fans and had a great time. It was the atmosphere, the camaraderie and I really felt that there was something I could connect with."