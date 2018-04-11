Loading the player...

Princess Madeleine returns to work one month after giving birth to baby Adrienne The royal welcomed her daughter Adrienne on 9 March

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has returned to work, just four weeks after giving birth to her third child. The dedicated royal shared a photo on Instagram, telling fans she had taken part in a conference for her mum Queen Silvia's charity, the World Childhood Foundation. "Yesterday I participated in Childhood's 'International Council Meeting'. I'm so proud of all the good work Childhood is doing!" she wrote.

Madeleine has worked with the royal-established charity since 2006, both in Stockholm and in the US. The princess, who used to live in New York, has served as a member of Childhood's Swedish board of directors since February 2016 and is an honorary board member of Childhood USA.

Madeleine works for her mum Queen Silvia's charity, Childhood

The mum-of-three looked radiant in the photo collage, wearing black trousers and a black-and-white top that featured floral detailing. Madeleine showed no signs of sleepless nights, despite having welcomed her newborn daughter Princess Adrienne one month ago. The Swedish palace announced the happy news just hours after the birth, revealing that Adrienne was born on Friday 9 March at 00:41am. She weighed 3.4kg and was 50cm long.

Madeleine's husband Chris O'Neill was present at the birth and later said: "We are thrilled about the new addition to our family." He added of the couple's older children, Princess Leonore, four, and Prince Nicolas, two: "Leonore and Nicolas are very much looking forward to finally meeting their new little sister."

Baby Adrienne was born in early March

Madeleine celebrated her new arrival by opening her official Instagram account, and posting the first photo of baby Adrienne with her siblings. "Leonore and Nicolas welcoming their little sister home," she captioned the photo, which showed the youngsters kissing the baby. Three days later, Madeleine's father King Carl XVI Gustaf announced his new granddaughter's full name in a Council of State meeting – Her Royal Highness Princess Adrienne Josephine Alice, Duchess of Blekinge.