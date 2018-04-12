Prince William drops a big hint about gender of the royal baby The Prince is set to become a father of three any day now…

Prince William appeared to drop a major hint about the gender of his third child as he enjoyed a night out at the football this week. The 35-year-old royal joined fellow Aston Villa fans on Tuesday night, and was pictured celebrating as his team beat Cardiff City 1-0, thanks to a late winner from Jack Grealish. After the Championship game, William seemingly let slip the sex of his third baby, who is due this month. According to the Mirror, he told fans: "I'm going to insist the baby is called Jack", before adding after a pause: "…Or Jackie." William was photographed at the match wearing a claret and blue scarf, and sat in the executive seats alongside former Villa player John Carew. After the game, he mingled with players in the dressing room – and was given Jack's match-winning shirt as a souvenir.

Prince William cheered on Aston Villa as they took on Cardiff City on Tuesday night

William and Kate are counting down the days until the arrival of their third child, with preparations already underway at the Lindo Wing ahead of the birth. Bets are still being placed as to the name and gender of the baby – and a new frontrunner has now emerged. Mary was previously the favourite moniker, with 3-1 odds, but now Alice has been tipped as the most likely name with odds of 4-1 from 5-1, while Mary now stands at 9-2.

William and Kate will welcome their third child at the Lindo Wing

"With the barriers now up at St Mary's Hospital and the birth of the royal baby imminent, the name game is heating up for punters and it's the name Alice which we're seeing all the money for this week," Katie Baylis, Paddy Power Betfair spokesperson said in a statement.

