The Queen has given Prince Harry the ultimate gift Prince Harry has been named the President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust - find out more

Prince Harry has been named the President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. The news appears to have been revealed on the new website for the Trust, in which the Prince is named as the head of the charity. In the 'About' section of the site, it reads: "Our President, Prince Harry, recognises the potential the Commonwealth family has - with this generation's vision, passion, effort and connectivity – to make a lasting beneficial impact with their ideas for hopeful social change."

Prince Harry has been named President

The Trust's current projects include eradicating hunger with excess food, helping children gain an education, and the African Prisons Project, which helps inmates at prisons in Uganda and Kenya by providing access to legal services and legal training while within prison. It was revealed that Prince Harry would take on a bigger role in the Commonwealth to make the organisation "relevant to a younger generation". Speaking about the decision to give Harry a larger role, Dr Sue Onslow, deputy director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London, told the Sunday Times: "It's a very astute move giving Prince Harry a non-political, global role, drawing on his charisma and energy to help keep the Commonwealth and its headship relevant to a younger generation. This is soft-power diplomacy."

READ:Stars who will share wedding anniversary with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry was made president ahead of his royal wedding in May

Prince Harry has had a busy few months preparing for his royal wedding to Meghan Markle, which will take place on 19 May. Speaking about the happy day on Wednesday, the American ambassador to Britain, Robert Wood Johnson, said: "It's going to be big. It's going to be unbelievable." He added that their marriage would strength the relationship between the UK and the US, adding: "[The UK and US are] about as close as you can get, it's like family. You got squabbles here and there but at the end of the day you are family, so you agree on the important things. So this marriage is going to be another symbol of that."

Revealed: How Meghan Markle described Prince Harry to close friend after first date