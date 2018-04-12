Carole and Michael Middleton selling wedding decorations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on 19 May

With only weeks to go until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, royal fever is taking over the nation. And it seems the Duchess of Cambridge's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, have also jumped on the bandwagon with their supply company, Party Pieces. The Middleton family business has stocked up on everything from Union Jack flags and bunting, to confetti and banners ahead of the 19 May nuptials.

Carole and Michael Middleton are selling royal wedding pieces

On the online website, customers can search "royal wedding" which brings up a whole host of royal-themed items. Carole, 63, launched Party Pieces in 1987 and has continued to grow the business over the past 30 years with the support of her husband Michael, plus their three children. As well as having a range of supplies for occasions such as children's and adult's birthdays, baby showers and hen parties, the business has a full selection of wedding accessories.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, will exchange vows in Windsor on 19 May. The happy couple, who have been together since 2016, have invited 1,200 members of the public to their wedding, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 members of the royal households and crown estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle. Following the ceremony, guests will be invited to a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, hosted by the Queen. Later that evening, the bride and groom will be joined by 200 guests at a more exclusive reception at Frogmore House, this time hosted by Prince Charles.

