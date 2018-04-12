Prince Philip receives first royal visitor after nine days in hospital Prince Philip is said to be in 'good spirits' following the operation

Prince Philip has been recuperating at the King Edward VIII Hospital for the past nine days following a hip operation, and he has now received his first known visitor – his daughter, Princess Anne. The Princess Royal went to visit the 96-year-old on Thursday, just over a week after his operation on Wednesday 4 April, and later said her father was "on good form". The Queen is currently residing in Windsor but has been in touch with her husband, while Princes Charles and Andrew have been abroad during Philip's time in hospital.

It is also clear that the royal's family and friends have been sending their wishes while he recovers from the operation, and a well-wisher was spotted delivering flowers to the hospital just hours after the surgery. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the operation was a success in early April. In a statement, they said: "The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation. He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage. His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days. He is comfortable and in good spirits. Further updates will be issued when appropriate."

