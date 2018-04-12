Loading the player...

The Queen just made a change in the Buckingham Palace gardens inspired by David Attenborough The pair have worked together on ITV documentary The Queen's Green Planet

The Queen has moved a sundial in the gardens at Buckingham Palace after Sir David Attenborough pointed out that it was positioned in the shade. Her Majesty asked the gardening team at the royal palace to move the ornament to a sunnier spot in the garden following David's observation last summer.

The Blue Planet host joked about the sundial as he took a stroll through the palace gardens with the monarch while filming their ITV documentary, The Queen's Green Planet. Sir David noted that it had been "neatly planted in the shade", prompting the Queen to ask her head gardener: "Hadn't we thought of that? It wasn't in the shade originally, I'm sure. Maybe we could move it." In a segment on Thursday's episode of This Morning it was revealed that the sundial has since been moved away from the cluster of trees, and will now keep the time perfectly.

The Queen has teamed up with Sir David for her ongoing project to create protected forests in all 53 Commonwealth countries, and they will discuss the work in the new documentary, which airs on Monday 16 April. Angelina Jolie is also set to star in the landmark programme, as she showcases her conservation work with the Namibian government. The teaser shows the actress heap praise on the monarch, saying: "She's this really lovely lady who really cares about the future."

The ITV documentary will also see Prince Harry planting trees in the Caribbean and Prince William and his wife Kate in Canada's Great Bear Rainforest. Speaking about the documentary, ITV's controller of factual programmes, Jo Clinton-Davis, said: "Rare is the project that starts as a finite one-hour documentary and ends up generating the momentum for a timeless campaigning event."

The Queen and David will also discuss nature and the ambition of the Commonwealth Canopy during the show – with the royal revealing her hopes that her project will "help change the climate" for the better. She tells David, “I've been quite difficult to give presents to so… they've said, 'Oh, let's give her a plant'." The documentary will be accompanied by a campaign to encourage viewers to plant trees, which will be shown on Good Morning Britain and This Morning.

