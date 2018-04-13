Is Charlotte Casiraghi expecting her second child? Princess Caroline's daughter is reportedly expecting her first child with fiancé Dimitri Rassam

Charlotte Casiraghi is reportedly expecting her second child, meaning her mum Princess Caroline might very well become a grandmother-of-seven this summer. In addition to her Charlotte's sisters-in-law Beatrice Borromeo and Tatiana Casiraghi expecting, Vanity Fair Italia is reporting that the 31-year-old is pregnant with her second child — though her first with fiancé Dimitri Rassam. According to the outlet, she is due in August.

HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! confirmed in March that Charlotte, 31, and the film producer, 36, are engaged. Both are already parents from previous relationships. Dimitri Rassam, son of French actress Carole Bouquet, was previously married to Russian model Masha Novoselova, whom he shares daughter Dasha with. While the Monaco royal has never been married, she shares four-year-old son Raphaël Elmaleh with her ex-partner Gad Elmaleh.

Charlotte and Dimitri are reportedly expecting their first child together

Gad and Charlotte began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son in 2013. In 2016, the French comedian confirmed that he and the royal were no longer together. However, he told Women’s Wear Daily at the time, "We stay close. We are a family."

Charlotte proudly showed off her dazzling engagement ring alongside her fiancé Dimitri last month at Monaco's annual Rose Ball. Prince Albert's niece kept her reported baby bump concealed wearing a show-stopping gown by Yves Saint Laurent that drew attention to the dramatic feathers on the bodice. And during a recent trip to New York City in April, the roya stepped out for Montblanc Meisterstuck’s "The Little Prince" event wearing a dark ensemble consisting of an oversized sequin top and trousers.

Charlotte is a mum to son Raphaël from a previous relationship

Dimitri and Charlotte's child would be Princess Caroline's seventh grandchild. The royal's firstborn Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana, who are parents to Sacha and India, are expecting their third child, while Pierre Casiraghi's wife Beatrice is reportedly expecting their second, one year after welcoming their son Stefano.

News of Charlotte and Dimitri's romance came to light last year. Since then, the pair have traveled around the world, venturing to New York, Italy and Jamaica, among various places. Back in 2015, Charlotte opened up to the French magazine Philosophie about love saying, "I believe that the key to a long and happy relationship is when you both share a passion for the truth, for life."