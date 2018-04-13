Meghan Markle spending the weekend in Chicago ahead of nuptials: see what she's up to! Prince Harry and Meghan will exchange vows on 19 May in Windsor

Meghan Markle has jetted off to America just weeks before her wedding to Prince Harry. The former Suits actress, who is busy preparing for her big day, was spotted arriving in Chicago at O'Hare International Airport on Thursday morning. In a picture, obtained by the Chicago Tribune, the 36-year-old coud be seen attempting to keep a low profile, wearing a Chicago Sox cap with an all-black outfit. She was reportedly accompanied by four security guards as she made her way through the terminal.

Many have been speculating as to why Meghan has flown over to the US, with some suggesting that she could be celebrating her hen party, or perhaps planning to make a visit to her former student base, Northwestern University, where she studied theatre and international relations. However, it's been since reported by American publications that Meghan is trying to finalise her application for a UK visa after she was seen at the VFS Global UK Visa Application Centre. Last year, Prince Harry's communication's secretary Jason Knauf said Meghan, who has relocated to London from her home in Toronto, would be "compliant with immigration requirements at all times". He added: "I can also say she intends to become a UK citizen and will go through the process of that, which some of you may know takes a number of years. She will retain her US citizenship through that process."

Her trip to the US comes just one month before she is due to walk down the alter at Windsor Castle to marry Prince Harry. The happy couple, who have been together since 2016, have invited 1,200 members of the public to their wedding, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 members of the royal households and crown estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle. Following the ceremony, guests will be invited to a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, hosted by the Queen. Later that evening, the bride and groom will be joined by 200 guests at a more exclusive reception at Frogmore House, this time hosted by Prince Charles.

