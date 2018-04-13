Royal wedding: First UK celebrity guest revealed! Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle on 19 May

With just five weeks to go until the royal wedding, excitement is growing ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials. And now the first British celebrity guests have been revealed! Victoria Beckham has confirmed that she and husband David Beckham have secured a highly-coveted invite to the 19 May nuptials at Windsor Castle. The 43-year-old was asked whether she would be attending the wedding during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night. "I, ummm, I don’t know," Victoria initially responded. "She's totally going," host James responded, as fellow guest Shaquille O'Neal nodded in agreement.

Victoria and David Beckham will be amongst the guests at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

"Yes. England is so excited. It's great, isn’t it? They look so happy," Victoria answered. James also asked Victoria whether she had been asked to design Meghan's wedding dress. "Sadly, I'm not. But I am sure she will look incredible," Victoria replied, confirming earlier reports that she isn't the designer behind the bridal gown. This will be Victoria and David's second royal wedding; the couple were also amongst the guests at Prince William and Kate's wedding in April 2011, with Victoria pregnant at the time with daughter Harper.

The happy couple will tie the knot at Windsor Castle on 19 May

Harry and Meghan, who will marry at Windsor in May, have invited 1,200 members of the public from the UK to their wedding, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 members of the royal households and crown estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle. The couple have chosen not to invite political leaders, including Teresa May and Donald Trump, given both the size of the church and the fact that Harry is only fifth in line to the throne.

By contrast, the invitation list for the wedding of Prince William and Kate in 2011 reflected the groom's position as a future monarch by including foreign royals, Commonwealth governors-general, ambassadors, senior religious figures and many politicians from around the world.