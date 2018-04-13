Loading the player...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal royal wedding photographer The couple will exchange vows in Windsor on 19 May

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have picked their wedding photographer, Kensington Palace has confirmed. Alexi Lubomirski will be the official photographer at the nuptials, which takes place on 19 May at Windsor Castle. In a statement released on Friday, the palace said: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected Alexi Lubomirski to take the official photographs at Windsor Castle following their wedding at St George's Chapel on 19th May. Alexi is a well-known portrait photographer, and photographed Prince Harry and Ms. Markle last year at Frogmore House, Windsor, to mark the news of their engagement." Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, previously enlisted the celebrity and fashion photographer to capture their official engagement portraits, which were taken at Frogmore House, Windsor and released in December.

"I could not be more thrilled or honoured to photograph this historic occasion," he shared. "Having taken Prince Harry and Ms Markle's engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story." The couple have decided to use a different photographer to the one selected by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their royal wedding in 2011. Hugo Burnand was behind the lens for Prince William and Kate's big day, and later admitted that although the images looked "effortless", there had been months of hard work and preparation in the lead-up to the wedding to ensure it all went smoothly. The London-based photographer was also the snapper at Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's wedding in 2005.

The exciting announcement comes weeks after the couple revealed their wedding cake maker, and the florist who will be in charge of creating the floral arrangements on their big day. For their wedding cake, Harry and Meghan have enlisted Claire Ptak, the owner of London-based Violet Bakery, to create a lemon and elderflower cake. The pastry chef has said she is "delighted" to have been assigned the job, and enthused that the royal wedding is "the most exciting event to be a part of". The theme of the floral arrangements will be seasonal, local and sustainable, featuring branches of beech, birch and hornbeam along with white garden roses, peonies - which are Meghan's favourite flowers - and foxgloves sourced from Windsor Great Park. Where possible, Philippa will use flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May.

Harry and Meghan, who have been together since 2016, have invited 1,200 members of the public to their wedding, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 members of the royal households and crown estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle. Following the ceremony, guests will be invited to a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, hosted by the Queen. Later that evening, the bride and groom will be joined by 200 guests at a more exclusive reception at Frogmore House, this time hosted by Prince Charles.

